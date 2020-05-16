UrduPoint.com
Taliban Attacks In Afghanistan Kill 97 In 21 Provinces In Single Week - Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:07 PM

Attacks by Taliban and other groups in Afghanistan have killed nearly 100 people in 21 provinces of the country in the past week alone, National Security Council Spokesman Javid Faisal said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Attacks by Taliban and other groups in Afghanistan have killed nearly 100 people in 21 provinces of the country in the past week alone, National Security Council Spokesman Javid Faisal said on Saturday.

"In the past week, the Taliban and other insurgent groups have killed 97 civilians and wounded 218 others... in 21 provinces," Faisal said at a news conference in Kabul.

Faisal went on to say that the peace talks seem to have failed and express regret that the US-Taliban peace process agreement prohibited attacks against US military personnel but not against Afghan civilians.

Faisal was speaking at the end of a particularly violent week in Afghanistan which saw chances for peaceful settlement effectively disappear.

Attacks against a maternity hospital in Kabul and a suicide blast at a funeral in the Nangarhar province claimed media headlines around the world and drew sharp criticism from the international community.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the military to embark on offensive operations against the Taliban despite the group's denial of responsibility.

The peace process agreed upon by the US and Taliban in late February stipulated peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the radical group.

Negotiations have been fraught at best, with Kabul refusing to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners as part of the deal and the Taliban waging a campaign of violence across the wartorn country.

