UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Attacks Kill 20 Army, Police, Hours After Trump Call: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:45 PM

Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police, hours after Trump call: officials

The Taliban killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a string of overnight attacks, government officials told AFP Wednesday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had had a "very good" chat with the insurgents' political chief

Kunduz, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Taliban killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a string of overnight attacks, government officials told AFP Wednesday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had had a "very good" chat with the insurgents' political chief.

"Taliban fighters attacked at least three army outposts in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz last night, killing at least 10 soldiers and four police," said Safiullah Amiri, a member of the provincial council.

The insurgents also attacked police in central Uruzgan province Tuesday night, with the governor's spokesman Zergai Ebadi telling AFP: "Unfortunately, six police were killed and seven wounded".

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Army Police Governor Trump Government

Recent Stories

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan urges Ummah to play practic ..

55 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with more losses

57 seconds ago

European stock markets waver at open

58 seconds ago

Irani doctors and nurses dance amid fight against ..

38 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

39 minutes ago

Women freedom march on Sunday

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.