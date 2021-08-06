UrduPoint.com

Taliban Attacks Launched With Direct Support Of Over 10,000 Terrorists - Afghan UN Envoy

Taliban Attacks Launched with Direct Support of Over 10,000 Terrorists - Afghan UN Envoy

The attacks by the Taliban (banned in Russia) on Afghanistan have been launched with the direct support of more than 10,000 foreign fighters from 20 groups, including Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia), Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai told the UN Security Council on Friday

"These attacks have been launched with the direct support of more than 10,000 foreign fighters, representing 20 groups, including Al Qaeda,... and ISIL [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia], who entered our country and are fighting alongside Taliban against our population and security forces," Isaczai said.

"The link between Taliban and these inter-transnational terrorist groups is stronger today than at any point in recent times."

"In fact, these links are unbreakable, as they have been cultivated and built on shared ideology interests in goals and intermarriages, which have been translated into joint attacks, logistical and material support," the diplomat added.

