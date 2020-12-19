UrduPoint.com
Taliban Attacks Leave More Than 480 Afghan Civilians Dead Over Past 3 Months - Ministry

Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Taliban's continued suicide attacks and bomb blasts over the past three months have resulted in the deaths of more than 480 civilians, Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, said on Saturday.

"Over the past three months, the Taliban have killed 487 of our civilians and injured 1,049 others through 35 suicide attacks and 507 bomb blasts," Arian said in a statement.

The ministry spokesman accused the Taliban of committing war crimes by attacking civilians.

"The killing of civilians is a war crime and can never be justified," Arian added.

At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 others were injured following a bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Ghazni on Friday.

Less than two months earlier, at least 24 people died in a suicide bombing outside an education center in the country's capital, Kabul.

The continued violence in Afghanistan is taking place as both the government and the Taliban hold peace negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The talks began this past September following the completion of a prisoner exchange process, although a recess is currently in effect to give both sides the opportunity to hold internal meetings on agenda items.

