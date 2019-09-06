UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Attacks Western Afghan City Of Farah - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:19 PM

Taliban Attacks Western Afghan City of Farah - Reports

Forces of the Taliban Islamist movement attacked the western Afghan city of Farah, sparking heavy clashes in the area, national media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Forces of the Taliban Islamist movement attacked the western Afghan city of Farah, sparking heavy clashes in the area, national media reported on Friday.

The attack on the city was launched on late Thursday from three sides, the Tolo news broadcaster reported, quoting Farah police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib, who added that the assault had been repelled.

According to Mohib, the clashes, which have already left more than 30 Taliban militants killed, are underway on the outskirts of Farah. The security forces are reportedly supported by the national Air Force.

Members of the Farah Provincial Council told Tolo News that some outskirts had already fallen to the attackers and added that the city would face heavy fighting if no reinforcements were sent to the area.

The attack comes after last month's unsuccessful negotiations between the Islamist movement and the United States in Doha, as well as on the threshold of the presidential election, which is scheduled for late September.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Russia Farah Doha United States September 2015 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Test players support use of Kookaburra cricket bal ..

7 minutes ago

US states announce antitrust probe of Facebook

1 minute ago

Houthis' Missile Attack Disrupts Navigation in Sau ..

1 minute ago

Decision to lure foreign investment lauded: Mian Z ..

18 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister, Pentagon Chief Discuss Ira ..

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Karachi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.