Taliban Attacks Western Afghan City of Farah - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Forces of the Taliban Islamist movement attacked the western Afghan city of Farah , sparking heavy clashes in the area, national media reported on Friday.

The attack on the city was launched on late Thursday from three sides, the Tolo news broadcaster reported, quoting Farah police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib, who added that the assault had been repelled.

According to Mohib, the clashes, which have already left more than 30 Taliban militants killed, are underway on the outskirts of Farah. The security forces are reportedly supported by the national Air Force.

Members of the Farah Provincial Council told Tolo News that some outskirts had already fallen to the attackers and added that the city would face heavy fighting if no reinforcements were sent to the area.

The attack comes after last month's unsuccessful negotiations between the Islamist movement and the United States in Doha, as well as on the threshold of the presidential election, which is scheduled for late September.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.