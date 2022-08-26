UrduPoint.com

Taliban Authorities Blocked Over 23Mln Websites Over Immoral Contents - Acting Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Taliban Authorities Blocked Over 23Mln Websites Over Immoral Contents - Acting Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Taliban-led (under the UN sanctions for terrorism) government of Afghanistan has blocked more than 23 million websites over immoral contents, Acting Minister for Communications and Information Najibullah Haqqani said.

"We have blocked 23.4 million websites.

They are changing their pages every time. So, when you block one website another one will be active," Haqqani told the TOLONews broadcaster on late Thursday.

He also criticized the Facebook social network (banned in Russia) for the lack of cooperation with the government.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, provoking the collapse of the previous government.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia Facebook August Government Million

Recent Stories

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

4 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

4 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

4 hours ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

4 hours ago
 US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in ..

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

4 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.