Taliban Authorities Blocked Over 23Mln Websites Over Immoral Contents - Acting Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Taliban-led (under the UN sanctions for terrorism) government of Afghanistan has blocked more than 23 million websites over immoral contents, Acting Minister for Communications and Information Najibullah Haqqani said.

"We have blocked 23.4 million websites.

They are changing their pages every time. So, when you block one website another one will be active," Haqqani told the TOLONews broadcaster on late Thursday.

He also criticized the Facebook social network (banned in Russia) for the lack of cooperation with the government.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, provoking the collapse of the previous government.