Taliban Authorities Deny Reports on Opening Schools for Girls Over 6th Grade

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) authorities on Tuesday denied reports that schools will be reopened for girls over the sixth grade later this week and regarded them as misleading.

"This press release about the opening of schools for girls is fake," Akif Muhajir, a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, told Sputnik.

In March, the Afghan education ministry announced that girls are allowed to attend classes only up to sixth grade while older girls must wait until further notice. The decision to uphold the ban on secondary schooling for girls was condemned by the European Union, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and 16 female foreign ministers.

Many governments have spoken against other rights violations committed by the Taliban.

The swift ascension to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan in August of last year triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the first Taliban government.