Taliban Aware of Possible New Obstacles During Peace Talks - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak told reporters on Wednesday that the intra-Afghan peace talks, which were launched in Doha earlier this month, were not an easy process and required patience and dedication from both sides.

"[In] every negotiation that takes place, there are problems, there will be discussions, this is a routine of negotiations, so the effort is to solve these problems and start discussing the agenda. The more topics are agreed upon, the less topics are debated. Discussions are still going on the principles of work, it is not going to be easy soon, problems are coming up, but our hope is that everything will go well," Wardak said.

The Taliban spokesman assured that the movement had enough patience and enthusiasm for negotiations with the Afghan government.

"Our hope is that both sides in the talks will have enthusiasm, because these negotiations take time," Wardak noted.

The intra-Afghan negotiations began on September 12 in the Qatari capital of Doha. Both sides have publicly expressed their desire to conclude a secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict.