Taliban Backed By Some Islamic Funds, Mostly From Persian Gulf - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:21 PM

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is backed and financed by some Islamic funds that are based mostly in the Persian Gulf region, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is backed and financed by some Islamic funds that are based mostly in the Persian Gulf region, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, said on Monday.

"The Taliban are supported by some Islamic foundations, which are mainly located in the Persian Gulf region.

There are rich sponsors there, first of all. Secondly, no one has been supplying weapons to the Taliban in recent years only because there was no need for it. While the Taliban fought government forces, they successfully purchased weapons from the Afghan army and police warehouses, and also took ammunition. They also seized something [equipment] during battles," Kabulov told Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy.

