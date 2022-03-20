Taliban Ban Afghan National Tricolor Flag

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) issued a decree on Sunday officially banning the internationally-recognized Afghan tricolor flag and replacing it with the Islamic Emirate flag used by the movement.

Under the decree, all government agencies in the country and abroad must now use the white-colored Taliban flag with a black-ink Islamic scripture reading "There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is His prophet."

Taliban officials are no longer allowed to appear in public with the tricolor flag.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. The new authorities have not yet been internationally recognized even though the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the country's name used by the Taliban) was declared restored in December.