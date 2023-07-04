Open Menu

Taliban Ban Beauty Salons In Afghanistan - Morality Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have banned the operation of beauty salons in the country and recalled previously issued licenses, the Afghan Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice said on Tuesday.

"The operation of women's beauty salons in Kabul and the country's provinces will be prohibited within a certain period, issued licenses and contracts are invalid," the ministry said in a letter to the Kabul administration.

Some Afghan women told Sputnik that they worked in beauty salons to provide for their families because their husbands were unemployed.

Another woman who runs a beauty salon called on the Taliban administration to create more jobs for men.

Sputnik has contacted a representative of the Kabul administration, but the official was unable to provide any specific information on the matter.

The Islamist group has severely restricted women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. In December 2022, Afghan women were banned from working for non-profit organizations.

More Stories From World