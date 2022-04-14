Taliban Ban Boys From Wearing Ties in School, Oblige Girls to Wear Full Hijab - Source

The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) forbade all boys and men from coming to school wearing ties and obliged all girls, starting from the seventh grade, to wear a full hijab, a source in the Afghan Education Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) forbade all boys and men from coming to school wearing ties and obliged all girls, starting from the seventh grade, to wear a full hijab, a source in the Afghan education Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ministry has already issued a corresponding decree. The mandatory wearing of the hijab also applies to female teachers. In the future, the ministry plans to introduce mandatory hijab from the first grade.

In December 2021, the Taliban issued a decree on women's rights which acknowledged that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage. In January, the movement made it obligatory for women to wear the face-covering hijab in public, which caused protests in Kabul.

Afghan media representatives told Sputnik that the Taliban banned media from showing women without wearing a hijab.

The swift ascension to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan in August of last year caused economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the first Taliban government.