Taliban Ban Foreign TV Series Showing Women Without Hijabs, Playing Music - Media Outlets

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) have forbidden Afghan media to broadcast foreign TV series violating Sharia law, including playing soundtracks and showing women without wearing hijabs, according to information Sputnik correspondent gathered via Afghan colleagues

The Taliban's cultural commission has also banned advertisements showing women wearing trendy clothes. Media should refrain from broadcasting foreign TV series that are contrary to Afghan culture and Sharia law, and use of any songs is strictly prohibited, media representatives said.

Outlets should provide "balanced" news based on solid sources and not on rumors.

Foreign media broadcasting on the territory of Afghanistan should stick to established regulations or face a ban.

Journalists fear that these restrictions will lead to closure of some media offices.

"Taliban's restrictions complicate the work of media," a media representative told Sputnik, adding that it is unclear what the movement deems "balanced" news as media employees have to wait for 2-3 days for Taliban's comments.

In August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States were withdrawing troops marking the end of 20-years-long presence in the country. In September, the Taliban established an interim government.