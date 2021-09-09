Taliban Ban Holding Protests in Afghanistan Without Authorization - Interior Ministry

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have prohibited holding all protests without permission of Afghanistan's new authorities, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021)

"Those who protest without permission will be held responsible for the consequences if there are any," the ministry said, as quoted by the Pajhwok Afghan news agency.

Demonstrations are allowed to go ahead if authorized by interior and justice ministries.