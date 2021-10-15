Taliban Ban Logging in Afghanistan - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have outlawed logging and timber trade in Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban-run council of ministers, announced on Twitter.

"Cutting down forests, selling and transporting timber is strictly prohibited.

Security agencies and provincial authorities must prevent it," Mujahid tweeted overnight.

Forests make up only 5% of Afghanistan's territory. Most of the forests are located in the mountainous Hindu Kush area in the country's east and are guarded by local Pashtun clans.

The move can be seen as an attempt to win over tribes in eastern Afghanistan.