Taliban Ban Media Coverage Of Protests In Afghanistan

Tue 07th September 2021 | 08:37 PM

Taliban Ban Media Coverage of Protests in Afghanistan

The Taliban (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) are not allowing media coverage of protests in Afghanistan and call on reporters to avoid demonstrations, spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) are not allowing media coverage of protests in Afghanistan and call on reporters to avoid demonstrations, spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

"This is not a demonstration, this is unrest. We will not allow this and the media will not cover such protests," Mujahid told a press conference.

The spokesman called on the media not to report about protests and called the demonstrations "illegal"

Anti-Pakistan protests were held in Kabul on Tuesday.

