Taliban Ban On Afghan Women In NGOs 'absolutely' Wrong: UN Rights Chief
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 10:40 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The United Nations has told the Taliban to revoke a ban on Afghan women working in NGOs after the de facto government issued a circular warning international groups that they faced suspension and possible revocation of their license if they were found in violation of a decree first issued in 2022.
The measure, issued by the de facto Ministry of Economy on 26 December, enforces a two-year-old decree prohibiting women from working with both national and international NGOs.
In a statement, Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rughts, emphasized the devastating impact on the delivery of critical humanitarian aid in Afghanistan the decree will have, where more than half the population lives in poverty.
NGOs, he noted, are essential to the survival of millions of Afghans, offering life-saving support to women, men and children alike.
“This is absolutely the wrong path,” Turk said, urging the de facto authorities to reconsider what he described as a “deeply discriminatory decree.
”
Since coming to power, Afghanistan’s de facto authorities have restricted the rights of women and girls, barring them from education, work, healthcare, and movement.
These measures, including the latest crackdown on NGO employment, effectively erase women from public life, undermining Afghanistan’s prospects for progress.
The High Commissioner called on Afghanistan’s leaders to rethink their course, not just for the sake of women and girls but for the future of the nation as a whole.
He also highlighted the broader implications of these policies for the global community, noting that restricting women’s participation in public life exacerbates poverty and hampers efforts to build a stable and resilient society.
“For the future of Afghanistan, the de facto authorities must change course,” Turk added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024
Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal
PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights
Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyber attacks
More Stories From World
-
Strangers in the night: Celebrating 2025 in New York city5 minutes ago
-
Taliban ban on Afghan women in NGOs 'absolutely' wrong: UN rights chief5 minutes ago
-
Musk flummoxes internet with 'Kekius Maximus' persona5 minutes ago
-
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorder2 hours ago
-
Serbia enters new year with student protests over train station tragedy2 hours ago
-
Osaka Expo 'Grand Ring' a symbol of unity: architect2 hours ago
-
End of Russian gas via Ukraine sparks unease in eastern Europe9 hours ago
-
World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil and Trump9 hours ago
-
'Island-wide' outage hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve9 hours ago
-
Gaza healthcare nearing 'total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN10 hours ago
-
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows10 hours ago
-
Taliban ban on Afghan women in NGOs 'absolutely' wrong: UN rights chief10 hours ago