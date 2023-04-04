Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Taliban Ban On Afghan Women Working For UN Mission 'Unacceptable' - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission 'Unacceptable' - Spokesperson

A ban by the ruling Taliban on Afghan women working for the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is "unacceptable," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) A ban by the ruling Taliban on Afghan women working for the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is "unacceptable," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Any such ban would be unacceptable and frankly inconceivable," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Since assuming power in 2021, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside of their homes and has prohibited girls from attending higher education institutions.

Dujarric explained that United Nations representatives in Afghanistan will hold meetings with the Taliban on Wednesday to get greater clarity on the situation regarding employing Afghan women.

The United Nations spokesperson called the restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan a "disturbing trend" and one that undermines the ability of humanitarian aid organizations to reach individuals who are the most in need of assistance.

Dujarric emphasized the importance of women in the United Nations mission in Afghanistan to delivering much needed aid.

"Female staff members are essential to ensure the continuation of the UN operations on the ground in Afghanistan," Dujarric said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Education Women From

Recent Stories

Trump Enters Manhattan Courtroom for Arraignment

Trump Enters Manhattan Courtroom for Arraignment

4 minutes ago
 UN chief seeks global efforts to safeguard people ..

UN chief seeks global efforts to safeguard people from mines

4 minutes ago
 Trump in New York courthouse faces criminal charge ..

Trump in New York courthouse faces criminal charges

15 minutes ago
 Trump surrenders to authorities to face criminal c ..

Trump surrenders to authorities to face criminal charges, amid high security

4 minutes ago
 Second phase of Polio vaccination drive continues ..

Second phase of Polio vaccination drive continues in KP, Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'A ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'Affaires

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.