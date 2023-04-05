Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission 'Unacceptable' - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) A ban by the ruling Taliban on Afghan women working for the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is "unacceptable," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Any such ban would be unacceptable and frankly inconceivable," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Since assuming power in 2021, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside of their homes and has prohibited girls from attending higher education institutions.

Dujarric explained that United Nations representatives in Afghanistan will hold meetings with the Taliban on Wednesday to get greater clarity on the situation regarding employing Afghan women.

The United Nations spokesperson called the restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan a "disturbing trend" and one that undermines the ability of humanitarian aid organizations to reach individuals who are the most in need of assistance.

Dujarric emphasized the importance of women in the United Nations mission in Afghanistan to delivering much needed aid.

"Female staff members are essential to ensure the continuation of the UN operations on the ground in Afghanistan," Dujarric said.