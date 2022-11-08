UrduPoint.com

Taliban Ban Women From Visiting Public Parks In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 11:24 PM

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) have banned women from public parks in Afghanistan, representatives of one of the largest parks in the Afghan capital city, Kabul, Habib Zazai, said, citing the Afghan Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice

The ministry issued the directive to all parks, the park administration said, apologizing to visitors.

Later in the day, Afghan women's rights activists criticized the measures taken by the Taliban.

"The Taliban don't want women to be independent, they lock them in their homes so they stop participating in social activities and women gradually disappear from society," one of the activists, Hila Mujtaba, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Akif Muhajir, spokesman for the Virtue Ministry, said the government had decided to ban women's public bathhouses as they were contrary to the sharia, islam's legal system.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. Although authorities promised not to discriminate against females, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes, and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. Girls are now not allowed to receive an education beyond the sixth grade.

