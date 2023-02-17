UrduPoint.com

Taliban Banning Sale Of 'Western Conspiracy' Contraceptives To Women - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Taliban Banning Sale of 'Western Conspiracy' Contraceptives to Women - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) are prohibiting the sale of contraceptives to women in Afghanistan, claiming that their use is part of a Western conspiracy aimed to control the number of Muslims, The Guardian reported on Friday.

The Taliban are threatening midwives and ordering pharmacies to clear their shelves of all birth control drugs and devices, the report said.

In addition, pharmacy employees in Kabul and the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif have been ordered not to purchase any contraceptive drugs since the beginning of the month, the newspaper reported.

One in 14 Afghan women reportedly dies of pregnancy-related reasons, which makes Afghanistan one of the most dangerous countries in the world to give birth. Activists are calling on the Taliban to abide by international agreements that provide for universal access to reproductive health.

The Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis in the country. The Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have organized several protests in some cities, calling for their rights to be respected.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World United Nations Drugs Sale August Women Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

1 hour ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

1 hour ago
 Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head off ..

Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

2 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.