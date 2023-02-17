Taliban Banning Sale of 'Western Conspiracy' Contraceptives to Women - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) are prohibiting the sale of contraceptives to women in Afghanistan, claiming that their use is part of a Western conspiracy aimed to control the number of Muslims, The Guardian reported on Friday.

The Taliban are threatening midwives and ordering pharmacies to clear their shelves of all birth control drugs and devices, the report said.

In addition, pharmacy employees in Kabul and the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif have been ordered not to purchase any contraceptive drugs since the beginning of the month, the newspaper reported.

One in 14 Afghan women reportedly dies of pregnancy-related reasons, which makes Afghanistan one of the most dangerous countries in the world to give birth. Activists are calling on the Taliban to abide by international agreements that provide for universal access to reproductive health.

The Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis in the country. The Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have organized several protests in some cities, calling for their rights to be respected.