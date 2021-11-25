Taliban Believe Current Government in Afghanistan Inclusive - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) consider the government they have installed in Afghanistan to be inclusive as it includes members of various ethnic groups, a spokesman for the movement told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"With regard to inclusiveness, our understanding of inclusiveness is that people of different ethnicities should participate in the government," Suhail Shaheen said, noting that it is exactly what the movement "has done and is doing."

The Taliban spokesman further stressed that "talented people of different ethnicities" can take part in governing the country. The international community also demands that the movement ensure women have access to education, and the Taliban, according to Shaheen, "has no problems" with women's education.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, leading to the collapse of the US-backed government. On September 7, the movement announced the composition of an all-male interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

The Taliban rule has not been recognized by the international community. The main conditions for the recognition of the new government have been inclusiveness and respect for human rights, including the rights of women.