Taliban Believe IS Behind Terrorist Attack In Kabul

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Taliban Believe IS Behind Terrorist Attack in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) is responsible for the terrorist attack in Kabul that killed six people on Monday, Bilal Karimi, a spokesman of the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions), told Sputnik.

"One thing is clear...

such horrible things are carried out only by IS militants, and, fortunately, they were eliminated in Afghanistan by 99% by the intelligence forces of the Islamic Emirate (Afghanistan)," Karimi said.

Earlier in the day, the police said that the blast that occurred near the Afghan Foreign Ministry building killed at least six civilians and injured three members of the Taliban.

