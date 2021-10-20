Taliban Believe Moscow-Format Meeting Will Largely Contribute to Regional Stabilization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, which the Russian capital hosts on Wednesday, should largely contribute to regional stabilization, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) government, said on Wednesday.

"This meeting is highly important for the security of the whole region," Hanafi, who heads the Taliban delegation, told reporters.