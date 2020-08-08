UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Believes US Can Pull Troops From Afghanistan By November Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Taliban Believes US Can Pull Troops From Afghanistan by November Presidential Election

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Taliban militant movement believes that Washington could fulfill its obligation to withdraw its servicemen from Afghanistan before the US presidential election in November, Taliban Political Office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview, stressing that the movement would welcome such a development.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the United States would reduce its military presence in Afghanistan to around 4,000 by November.

"Yes, they can. If they withdraw until [the election] I think it is good for them. Because the Afghan issue cannot have a military solution ... We will welcome their participation in terms of reconstruction of Afghanistan and also the rehabilitation of the country, we welcome their civilian role, but they should end their military role as soon as possible. If they do that before the election, we will appreciate that and we will welcome that," Shaheen said.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Washington Trump United States November From

Recent Stories

PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Indian Ai ..

11 minutes ago

PM says Ravi Riverfront City project to enable us ..

27 minutes ago

Pak govt, opposition unanimous on Kashmir issue: A ..

35 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ahmed speaks with media after Pakistan lea ..

38 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.39 million, d ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Public should adhere to preventive meas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.