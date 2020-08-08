Taliban Believes US Can Pull Troops From Afghanistan by November Presidential Election

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Taliban militant movement believes that Washington could fulfill its obligation to withdraw its servicemen from Afghanistan before the US presidential election in November, Taliban Political Office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview, stressing that the movement would welcome such a development.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the United States would reduce its military presence in Afghanistan to around 4,000 by November.

"Yes, they can. If they withdraw until [the election] I think it is good for them. Because the Afghan issue cannot have a military solution ... We will welcome their participation in terms of reconstruction of Afghanistan and also the rehabilitation of the country, we welcome their civilian role, but they should end their military role as soon as possible. If they do that before the election, we will appreciate that and we will welcome that," Shaheen said.