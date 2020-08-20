UrduPoint.com
Taliban Believes US Report Alleging Group's Al Qaeda Ties Makes Afghans Doubt US On Peace

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:48 PM

The US Defense Department's report suggesting that the Taliban radical movement still has ties to Al Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) makes Afghans doubt Washington's commitment to peace, the Taliban spokesman said Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The US Defense Department's report suggesting that the Taliban radical movement still has ties to Al Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) makes Afghans doubt Washington's commitment to peace, the Taliban spokesman said Thursday.

The report released Tuesday alleged that the Taliban continued attacks on the Afghan forces in the first six months of the year and did not sever ties with Al Qaeda.

"Such provocative reports only serve to make Afghans even more skeptical about US intentions for peace," Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

The Taliban rejects the report and "considers such remarks a campaign promoting specific and malicious objectives."

