Taliban Blame 84 Civilian Casualties In Two Weeks On Afghan Army's Attacks

Sat 27th February 2021

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The Afghan armed forces' operations over the past two weeks have resulted in 35 civilians dying and 49 others sustaining injuries, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday.

Afghanistan marks its National Day of Armed Forces on February 27.

"These violent attacks, directed at civilians, resulted in 35 innocent compatriots, including women and children, martyred and 49 wounded, with 28 others abducted from their homes and imprisoned," Mujahid said in a statement, published on the Taliban website.

According to the Taliban spokesman, the army carried out a total of 43 airstrikes and ground attacks across 24 Afghan provinces, including Kabul, targeting specifically civilian infrastructure.

"The Islamic Emirate condemns targeting of civilians and their homes in the strongest terms, and urges international humanitarian organizations to show their response against these brutalities and fulfill their obligations in its prevention," Mujahid said.

The Kabul-Taliban peace talks kicked off in Doha last September but have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes in recent months, with the military continuing to regularly conduct operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control some three-fourths of Afghan land.

