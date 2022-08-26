Taliban Block 23Mln Websites Over Improper Content Since Takeover - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The interim Afghan government has blocked more than 23 million websites for displaying what it considers immoral content over the year since the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took power in the country, Najibullah Haqqani, the minister of communications in the Taliban administration, said on Thursday.

"We have blocked 23.4 million websites. They are changing their pages every time. So, when you block one website another one will be active," Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews quoted Haqqani as saying at a conference.

Ahmad Masoud Latif Rai, the deputy communications minister in the interim government, also criticized Facebook (banned in Russia) for its reluctance to cooperate with the Taliban authorities on content moderation.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last fall after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.