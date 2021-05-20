Taliban Bomb Blast Kills 9 Civilians in Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) An explosive device made by Taliban militants detonated in the Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, leaving nine civilians killed and two minors injured, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said.

"A Taliban-improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a civilian vehicle in the Basharan area of Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, this morning.

As a result, 9 people including women and children were martyred and 2 other children were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

Violent clashes continue in Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.