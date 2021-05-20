UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Bomb Blast Kills 9 Civilians In Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Taliban Bomb Blast Kills 9 Civilians in Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) An explosive device made by Taliban militants detonated in the Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, leaving nine civilians killed and two minors injured, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said.

"A Taliban-improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a civilian vehicle in the Basharan area of Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, this morning.

As a result, 9 people including women and children were martyred and 2 other children were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

Violent clashes continue in Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Vehicle Lashkar Gah Doha Women Government

Recent Stories

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

18 minutes ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

33 minutes ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

2 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.