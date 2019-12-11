UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Bombers Target Key US Afghanistan Base As Talks Resume

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:26 PM

Taliban bombers target key US Afghanistan base as talks resume

Taliban suicide bombers targeted a key US military base in Afghanistan Wednesday in a major attack that killed two civilians and wounded more than 70 others, officials said, amid renewed peace talks between the United States and the militants

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Taliban suicide bombers targeted a key US military base in Afghanistan Wednesday in a major attack that killed two civilians and wounded more than 70 others, officials said, amid renewed peace talks between the United States and the militants.

The early morning assault began when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive-packed vehicle outside a hospital building near Bagram military base in Parwan province, north of the capital Kabul, according to local officials.

Seven more gunmen, some wearing suicide vests are believed to have then entered the building -- which was under construction and not operational -- in order to use it as a launching pad for attacks against the nearby US base, local officials said.

An Afghan interior ministry spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said on Twitter that all the attackers inside the hospital compound were killed fighting Afghan and foreign forces.

At least two Afghan civilians, including one woman, were killed while 73 others were wounded in the explosion that damaged houses up to 300 metres (yards) away, Rahimi said.

A Taliban spokesman later claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that "tens" of US and Afghan soldiers had been killed or wounded.

In a WhatsApp message Zabihullah Mujahid said the militantshad detonated a truck bomb outside Bagram base, but deniedTaliban fighters had taken up positions inside a hospital.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Interior Ministry Twitter Vehicle Suicide United States Women All WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Gov't committed to achieving SDGs: Asad Umar

32 seconds ago

World has no option to fail on unified global clim ..

34 seconds ago

India post 240-3 after Rahul, Sharma, Kohli blitz

35 seconds ago

Senate Committee Advances Measure to Sanction Turk ..

37 seconds ago

Turkey Received No Requests From Libya's GNA to De ..

39 seconds ago

3 patients die at PIC after lawyers' attack

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.