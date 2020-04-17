The Taliban have stepped up their activities in Afghanistan's northeast, from time to time successfully ambushing security posts in the region, Kunduz Governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Taliban have stepped up their activities in Afghanistan's northeast, from time to time successfully ambushing security posts in the region, Kunduz Governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi told Sputnik in an interview.

Kunduz is a strategic northern stronghold bordering Tajikistan. In the fall of 2015, the provincial capital, Kunduz, fell to the Taliban for 15 days, which was the first time the militant group had seized an Afghan city since 2001. In October 2016, the capital was once again briefly captured by the Taliban.

"The situation in Kunduz and the northeastern zone, unfortunately, is that the Taliban have increased activity," Naeemi, who has served as the governor since February 2018, said.

According to the governor, the situation is still under better control now, as the northern provinces of Kunduz, Takhar, Baghlan and Badakhshan have created a corps.

"First of all, we created coordination among our forces. The second thing is that we worked closely with people to help us in different areas. Thirdly, we have increased development projects to attract people's trust," he added.

The Taliban, however, continue attacking security posts in the provinces.

"It is true that some [security] posts in the northeastern zone and especially in Kunduz have fallen as a result of attacks by infiltrators or the Taliban. We are concerned about why the bases and posts are falling while we have all the possibilities. We have called on intelligence agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into it," Naeemi stated.

While the United States and the Taliban struck their long-awaited peace deal in late February, direct intra-Afghan talks have yet to begin. Clashes between the government forces and the radical movement therefore continue.