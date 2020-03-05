UrduPoint.com
Taliban Breach US Peace Deal In Launching Nearly 80 Attacks - National Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:33 PM

Taliban Breach US Peace Deal in Launching Nearly 80 Attacks - National Security Council

The Taliban movement has breached the peace agreement signed with the United States by launching numerous attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) after inking the deal, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Taliban movement has breached the peace agreement signed with the United States by launching numerous attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) after inking the deal, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council said on Thursday.

"The Taliban breached the agreement and put this historic peace opportunity at risk with launching 76 attacks on Afghan Forces in the first 3 days of March. The ANDSF retaliated all attacks and killed a total of 85 Taliban. Our forces are holding a defensive posture to give peace a chance," Javid Faisal wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban observed a reduction in violence for one week before signing the peace agreement with the US on February 29, after which attacks were launched across the country, resulting in dozens of reported military and police deaths.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban leadership are scheduled to begin on March 10, but a clause in the US-Taliban peace deal � greenlighting the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners from Afghan custody � has become a sticking point that could jeopardize the entire agreement.

