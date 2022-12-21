(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The decision of the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) to suspend higher education for Afghan women clearly violates Afghanistan's obligation under international law, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan, which is ruled by the Taliban, prohibited girls from attending universities and other higher education institutions.

"The suspension of women's participation in tertiary and higher education is in clear violation of Afghanistan's obligations under international law. The rights of women and girls to access all levels of education without discrimination is fundamental and unquestionable," Tuerk said in a statement.

Tuerk stated that the Afghan authorities' decision was "another appalling and cruel blow" to the rights of women in the country that would be a "regrettable" setback for Afghan development in a number of areas.

The UN official also urged the Afghan government to reverse the measure "for the sake of the whole Afghan society."

"I call on the Afghan de facto authorities immediately to reverse this decision and to fully respect and facilitate the right of women and girls to access education at all levels," Turk noted.

Secondary education for girls has been prohibited in Afghanistan since September 2021.

According to a UNICEF report released in August, the fact that girls in Afghanistan are deprived of secondary education has cost the country's economy at least $500 million over the past 12 months, which amounts to 2.5% of GDP. If 3 million girls had been able to finish their education and enter the work force, they would have added at least $5.4 billion to Afghanistan's economy, the report added.