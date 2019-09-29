UrduPoint.com
Taliban Burn Homes Of IS Militants In Afghanistan - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

Taliban Burn Homes of IS Militants in Afghanistan - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Taliban fighters have been burning homes of militants loyal to the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in the Afghan province of Kunar, a local official told Sputnik on Sunday.

Manogi district chief Abdul Marjan Adil said armed Taliban fighters came to the district on Saturday and set fire to at least 14 IS homes. He added that IS men had left without putting up resistance.

Houses were burned in Lacha Lam, Kandaro, Vadegram, Kleino and several other villages in Manogi. Adil said that Taliban militants were on their way to other areas with IS presence.

