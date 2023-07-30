Open Menu

Taliban Burn Musical Instruments In Afghan Province Of Herat - Sources

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Taliban Burn Musical Instruments in Afghan Province of Herat - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Local representatives of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) have burned a number of musical instruments in the Afghan province of Herat, local sources told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Officials of the Vice and Virtue Department say that selling and using musical instruments is prohibited religiously and those who do this business will be dealt with legal actions and consequences," the source said.

The Taliban officials had previously already burnt musical instruments in several country's provinces, local media reported.

The Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan in 2021 resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis in the country. The movement has been heavily criticized over multiple violations of human rights and freedoms.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Business Herat Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago

More Stories From World