Taliban Burn Musical Instruments in Afghan Province of Herat - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Local representatives of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) have burned a number of musical instruments in the Afghan province of Herat, local sources told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Officials of the Vice and Virtue Department say that selling and using musical instruments is prohibited religiously and those who do this business will be dealt with legal actions and consequences," the source said.

The Taliban officials had previously already burnt musical instruments in several country's provinces, local media reported.

The Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan in 2021 resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis in the country. The movement has been heavily criticized over multiple violations of human rights and freedoms.