MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The ban on women working for the United Nations office in Afghanistan is an internal issue and should be respected, the spokesperson for the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Wednesday.

"The Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations; rather, it wants to make it clear that this is an internal issue of Afghanistan, which does not create problem for anyone and should be respected by all sides," Mujahid said in a statement.

He also noted that the restriction creates no obstacles to the UN's operation in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said that it has not made the decision whether to stay or leave the country because of the Taliban's decision, with consultations on the matter set to continue until May 5.

On Monday, it reportedly asked its staff in Afghanistan not to go to the office and work from home for another 26 days after an initial 48 hour period.

The Islamist group has slashed women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. Starting December 2022, women were no longer allowed to work for nonprofit organizations.