UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Call For Lifting Of All Sanctions Against Movement - Delegation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Taliban Call for Lifting of All Sanctions Against Movement - Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) All sanctions against the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) should be lifted as envisioned in the group's 2020 agreement with Washington, Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the movement's delegation which arrived in Moscow, said on Friday.

"Despite the fact that we complied with the agreement, the sanctions against our movement were not annulled, and other provisions were not implemented," Delawar said during a press conference.

Related Topics

Taliban Moscow Russia Washington 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

1 hour ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

2 hours ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

3 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.