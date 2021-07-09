Taliban Call for Lifting of All Sanctions Against Movement - Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) All sanctions against the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) should be lifted as envisioned in the group's 2020 agreement with Washington, Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the movement's delegation which arrived in Moscow, said on Friday.

"Despite the fact that we complied with the agreement, the sanctions against our movement were not annulled, and other provisions were not implemented," Delawar said during a press conference.