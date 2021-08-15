UrduPoint.com

Taliban Call On Afghan President, Other Leaders To Cooperate - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Taliban Call on Afghan President, Other Leaders to Cooperate - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) are urging Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other world leaders to work together, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Ghani is expected to step down any time later today, as the Taliban have entered Kabul and are holding negotiations with the government on the peaceful transition of power.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World Russia Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military e ..

UAE, Egypt conclude &#039;Zayed 3&#039; military exercise

36 minutes ago
 ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

ADJD licenses second batch of private notaries

36 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

2 hours ago
 Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deat ..

Russia reports 21,624 new COVID-19 cases, 816 deaths

2 hours ago
 One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduat ..

One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduates to participate in $1 millio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.