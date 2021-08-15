Taliban Call On Afghan President, Other Leaders To Cooperate - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) are urging Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other world leaders to work together, Reuters reported on Sunday.
Ghani is expected to step down any time later today, as the Taliban have entered Kabul and are holding negotiations with the government on the peaceful transition of power.