Taliban Call On All Humanitarian Organizations In Afghanistan To Continue Operations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Taliban Call on All Humanitarian Organizations in Afghanistan to Continue Operations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has called on all humanitarian organizations currently operating in Afghanistan to continue their activities across the country, including in the territories under the group's control, Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the group's delegation which arrived in Moscow, said on Friday.

The delegation's head told a press conference in Moscow that 85% of the Afghan territory was currently under the movement's control.

"We appeal to all international humanitarian organizations not to interrupt [their activities] and continue to provide their humanitarian mission in the indicated territory," he added.

