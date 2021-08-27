UrduPoint.com

Taliban Call On Female Health Employees To Return To Work

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Taliban Call on Female Health Employees to Return to Work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) on Friday called on female health workers in Afghanistan to return to work.

"The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate [Taliban's name for Afghanistan] informs female employees that they should return to their duties on a regular basis in [regional] centers and provinces. The Islamic Emirate will not pose any obstacle to their work," Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

On August 15, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country.

Women's rights under the Taliban remain an issue of concern. Earlier in August, the movement said that women would be allowed to study and work as well as take part in governmental activities. On Tuesday, the Taliban said that female state officials will be able to resume their work after necessary rules are worked out.

However, according to UN and media reports, the movement has already forbidden women in several parts of Afghanistan to work or leave their homes without being accompanied by a male relative.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Twitter Male August Women Ashraf Ghani Media

Recent Stories

Western Military Intervention Made Afghanistan a M ..

Western Military Intervention Made Afghanistan a Much More Dangerous Place - UK ..

17 minutes ago
 Govt transferring benefits to farmer community for ..

Govt transferring benefits to farmer community for promoting agri sector: SAPM

17 minutes ago
 CPEC projects to lead economic revolution in count ..

CPEC projects to lead economic revolution in country: Khalid Mansoor

17 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Understand Reason for Germany's Se ..

Russia Hopes to Understand Reason for Germany's Secrecy Over Navalny Case - Lavr ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain discuss fostering ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain discuss fostering ties

1 hour ago
 Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan; sole ai ..

Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan; sole aim to achieve peaceful, soverei ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.