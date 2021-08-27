Taliban Call on Female Health Employees to Return to Work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) on Friday called on female health workers in Afghanistan to return to work.

"The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate [Taliban's name for Afghanistan] informs female employees that they should return to their duties on a regular basis in [regional] centers and provinces. The Islamic Emirate will not pose any obstacle to their work," Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

On August 15, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country.

Women's rights under the Taliban remain an issue of concern. Earlier in August, the movement said that women would be allowed to study and work as well as take part in governmental activities. On Tuesday, the Taliban said that female state officials will be able to resume their work after necessary rules are worked out.

However, according to UN and media reports, the movement has already forbidden women in several parts of Afghanistan to work or leave their homes without being accompanied by a male relative.