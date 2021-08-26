UrduPoint.com

Taliban Call On Int'l Community To Condemn Kabul Airport Bombings As 'Act Of Terrorism'

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Taliban Call on Int'l Community to Condemn Kabul Airport Bombings as 'Act of Terrorism'

ANKARA/KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) said on Thursday that the explosions at the Kabul airport were terrorist attacks, which should be condemned globally.

At least three blasts occurred at Kabul airport on Thursday evening. The toll of casualties counts dozens killed and hundreds injured.

"Attacks on innocent civilians are an act of terrorism that must be condemned by the whole world," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the radical group, told Turkey's Haberturk tv, vowing that "once the situation at the airport returns to normal and foreign troops leave Afghanistan, there will be no more attacks like this.

"

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also decried the attacks as a crime against humanity, calling on Afghans for solidarity and unity.

After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, many countries began evacuating their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had worked for them. Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation by August 31, as the Taliban warned they would not allow departures after that date.

