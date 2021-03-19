UrduPoint.com
Taliban Call On US To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan By May 1 As Agreed

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 02:42 PM

The Taliban movement urges the United States to complete the pullout of its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 as agreed last year, Suhail Shaheen, a member of the movement's negotiation team at talks in Moscow, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Taliban movement urges the United States to complete the pullout of its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 as agreed last year, Suhail Shaheen, a member of the movement's negotiation team at talks in Moscow, said on Friday.

"We had 18 months of negotiation with the Americans. And they agreed that they will withdraw in 14 months. And this time is now going to end at the end of April, on May 1, and they should go," Shaheen said during a press conference, adding that if the US forces stay in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline they would violate the February 2020 agreement with the Taliban.

