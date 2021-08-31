Taliban Calling on Foreign Nations to Reopen Embassies in Kabul, Say There Is No Threat

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:11 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) that seized power in Afghanistan calls for resuming operation of foreign diplomatic missions that were evacuated earlier this month, Taliban spokesman Mawlawi Delawar said on Tuesday.
"We welcome the countries that have kept their embassies in Kabul and we urge those that left to reopen their embassies. There is no threat against them," Delawar said, as quoted by TOLOnews.