Taliban Calling On Kabul Residents To Return To Work Without Any Concerns - Reports

Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

Taliban Calling on Kabul Residents to Return to Work Without Any Concerns - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) say they deployed security officers to all the districts across Kabul, calling on the local residents to go to work without any concerns, Shamshad news broadcaster reported on Monday.

The Taliban urge private sector and civil service staggers to return to work "without any fear," according to the broadcaster.

