Taliban Calls on All Countries to rEturn Diplomatic Missions to Afghanistan - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban radical movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) calls on foreign states that have closed embassies in this country after the Taliban came to power to return them to Kabul again, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, the United States and Japan announced the transfer of their diplomatic missions from Afghanistan to Qatar, the Netherlands also announced a request to Qatar to accept their diplomatic mission in Afghanistan.

Germany is also discussing this issue.

"Of course, we urge. We have ensured security in Kabul. I would like to note that since the beginning of the changes, there has not been a single problem with any of the embassies. This indicates that we keep our promises and can defend our country," Naeem said.

The Taliban wants to be able to conduct a dialogue with neighboring countries, the global community and the countries of the region, he added.