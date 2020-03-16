Taliban Calls on Health Organizations to Protect Prisoners Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Taliban on Sunday called on the international health organizations to pay attention to its prisoners who are detained in the Afghan government's prisons amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Islamic Emirate [Taliban], which is seriously concerned, calls on prisoners to protect themselves from the virus, and then calls on international legal and health organizations and charitable organizations to pay serious and special attention to Afghan prisons," the Taliban said in a statement.

According to the militants, there are approximately 40,000 group members in Afghan prisons, which lack health facilities.

Afghanistan has so far confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases in the country.