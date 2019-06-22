Taliban Calls Visit to China Productive

A recent visit by a Taliban delegation to China was productive, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanifi, a member of the group's Qatari office, said in a voice message aired by Taliban's radio Shariat on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) A recent visit by a Taliban delegation to China was productive, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanifi, a member of the group's Qatari office, said in a voice message aired by Taliban 's radio Shariat on Saturday.

"Yes, a delegation of Taliban, led by Mullah Beradar, the deputy political leader of Taliban, visited China, which had great outcomes and was productive and beneficial," Hanifi confirmed.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Chinese officials had discussed the peace process in Afghanistan, counterterrorism efforts and "other issues of mutual interest" with the Taliban.

Hanifi said the 13-member delegation had been received by China's envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan. They also talked about bilateral ties and China's economic projects in the region.

He said there had been several visits to China.

"The aims of the visits are to have closer ties with regional countries and discuss future plans of Taliban and end of foreign occupation to have a stable and peaceful region in future," Hanifi added.

US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has reportedly departed for Qatar to hold a seventh round of peace talks with the Doha-based Taliban office. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the talks would start shortly. They have been focused on the intra-Afghan peace process and the US troop pullout from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees that the Taliban will not harbor international terrorists.