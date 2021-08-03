WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) cannot count on a reprieve from the international community if it seizes control of Afghanistan by force, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The Taliban has embarked on an offense since the US and other foreign troops began their pullout from Afghanistan this spring, with projections showing the terror group is on track to reclaim control of the country after the withdrawal is completed.

"The Taliban has repeatedly said that they seek... a number of things: international recognition, international support, they want their leaders to travel freely around the world, they would like sanctions lifted," Blinken said.

"None of those things are going to be possible if the Taliban seeks to take the country by force."

The Secretary of State warned that any future Afghan leadership governing without regard for inclusivity and the reforms achieved throughout the past 20 years, since the US-led NATO mission began, will treated as a 'pariah state' by Washington and in all likelihood its allies.

Blinken condemned the reported atrocities committed by the Taliban where it is advancing as disturbing and unacceptable.