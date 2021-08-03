UrduPoint.com

Taliban Can Not Count On Int'l. Relief If Takes Control Of Afghanistan By Force - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Taliban Can Not Count on Int'l. Relief if Takes Control of Afghanistan By Force - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) cannot count on a reprieve from the international community if it seizes control of Afghanistan by force, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The Taliban has embarked on an offense since the US and other foreign troops began their pullout from Afghanistan this spring, with projections showing the terror group is on track to reclaim control of the country after the withdrawal is completed.

"The Taliban has repeatedly said that they seek... a number of things: international recognition, international support, they want their leaders to travel freely around the world, they would like sanctions lifted," Blinken said.

"None of those things are going to be possible if the Taliban seeks to take the country by force."

The Secretary of State warned that any future Afghan leadership governing without regard for inclusivity and the reforms achieved throughout the past 20 years, since the US-led NATO mission began, will treated as a 'pariah state' by Washington and in all likelihood its allies.

Blinken condemned the reported atrocities committed by the Taliban where it is advancing as disturbing and unacceptable.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan World Russia Washington All From

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

56 minutes ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

17 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

2 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

17 minutes ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

27 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.