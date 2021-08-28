Taliban Can Seize Panjshir in Mere Hours But Want to Avoid Bloodshed - Russian Ambassador

Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) could take over the Panjshir province within hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) could take over the Panjshir province within hours.

"I think they could take over Panjshir in a day, maybe even in a few hours, but they don't do it to avoid bloodshed," Zhirnov said on air the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

The diplomat added that the situation in the only Afghan province that had not fallen to the Taliban was relatively calm.