Taliban Cannot Say Exact Date for Announcement of New Government Composition - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban radical movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) cannot yet say the exact date of the announcement of the new composition of the country's government, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, media reported that the composition of the new government of Afghanistan could be made public on September 3.

"We cannot say the exact date. But we will name the composition of the new government as soon as possible," Naeem said.

He pointed out that the candidates for ministerial posts had almost been chosen, but found it difficult to say whether candidates from opposition movements would be included in the future government.